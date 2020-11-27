In Pics: Spectators back in the stands for Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at SCG

In the ongoing 1st ODI between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), spectators filled the stands - a sight that had been missing ever since the novel coronavirus brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Following the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli and Co are touring Australia, where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by four Tests.
Check out the pictures of the fans at SCG:
Coming back to the match, Australia posted an imposing 374/6 in the first ODI against India on Friday at the SCG.
Both skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the home side.
Brief Scores:
Australia: 374/6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59).
