In Pics: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s hilarious take on keto diet

The Keto diet has taken the world by a storm, but India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has a hilarious take on it.

Posing with a skeleton, Jadeja posted the photo on social media with the caption ‘My buddy after keto diet’

Here are the pics he posted on social Media:

Ravindra Jadeja | Photo: Twitter/imjadeja

Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury, which he sustained during the home Test series against last month.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:26 PM IST