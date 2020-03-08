In Pics: How Australia thrashed India in the Women's T20 World Cup Final at MCG

The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur was completely outplayed by Australia on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Women's T20 World Cup final. Australia defeated India by 85 runs and lifted their fifth trophy after winning in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.

Here are all the events from the final between India and Australia at the MCG in pictures!