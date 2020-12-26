In Pics: Hardik Pandya turns Santa for baby boy Agastya’s first Christmas

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, returned to India after playing the T20I and ODI series for the national side against Aussies, to spend Christmas with his family.
For his baby boy Agastya’s first Christmas, Hardik turned Santa, and shared the adorable moments with his fans and followers on social media.
Hardik posed with his son and wife Natasa with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.
Pandya, who returned to India, mid-December after their ODI and T20I series in Australia, met his family for the first time in four months, having also taken part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE before the Australia tour.
The 27-year-old became a father on July 30 and had to leave for the UAE in less than a month for the IPL. He ended up winning the title with the Mumbai Indians in a tournament in which he was part of a formidable lower order with Kieron Pollard and his brother Krunal Pandya.
He was then part of the Indian team that toured Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is. While India lost the ODI series 2-1, they won the T20I series 2-1 and Pandya was one of their top performers on both occasions.
