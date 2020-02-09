'In Pakistan's footsteps': Twitter trolls Boys in Blue after ridiculous run-out in U-19 World Cup

In the ongoing U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh, the Boys in Blue gave their wickets away rather easily and in a botched manner.
Miscommunication between low-order batsmen Dhruv Jurel and Atharva Ankolekar resulted in a ridiculous run-out as both ran in the same direction, something which was very unusual as even Australian cricketer turned commentator Tom Moody admits: "This is incredible and I haven't seen something like this."
Even the third umpire took his time to take the decision before announcing that Jurel has to depart.
The hilarious moment garnered ridiculous comments from the Twitterati. "Indian batsmen following their Pakistani counterparts footsteps," a user wrote.
The U-19 Pakistan team faced a similar situation in the semi-final clash against India when batsmen Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram had a shambolic mix-up which led to Akram's dismissal.
In the first innings, India crashed at a total of 177 after getting bowled out by Bangladesh. A slow start seemed to put India in the back foot, but a brilliant innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured India reach a respectable total.
At one stage it looked like the Boys in Blue would push past 200, but Jaiswal's wicket created pandemonium in the Indian camp and they ended up giving away wickets easily. This is the first time in 13 innings that India have been bowled out.
