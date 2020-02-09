'In Pakistan's footsteps': Twitter trolls Boys in Blue after ridiculous run-out in U-19 World Cup

In the ongoing U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh, the Boys in Blue gave their wickets away rather easily and in a botched manner.

Miscommunication between low-order batsmen Dhruv Jurel and Atharva Ankolekar resulted in a ridiculous run-out as both ran in the same direction, something which was very unusual as even Australian cricketer turned commentator Tom Moody admits: "This is incredible and I haven't seen something like this."

Even the third umpire took his time to take the decision before announcing that Jurel has to depart.

The hilarious moment garnered ridiculous comments from the Twitterati. "Indian batsmen following their Pakistani counterparts footsteps," a user wrote.