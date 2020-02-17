'Important to learn from mistakes and move on': Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was at the receiving end for the most of the New Zealand tour. Making up for an ordinary economy rate of 9.8 despite being the highest wicket-taker (8) in the five-match T20 series.

However, the figures haven’t dented his spirit and on Monday, the 28-year-old right-arm pacer oozed plenty of confidence, asserting that he will learn from his "mistakes".

"I will study my mistakes and consider them as learning experiences. It was only my first trip to New Zealand and as compared to the other players, I have not played as many games for India.

"Currently, I am just into that phase where I am gaining experience and going forward, I will try to produce greater contributions for the team's cause," he said.

In the 50-over leg also, with Bumrah failing to grab a wicket in three matches and absence of Shami in last two, the Mumbaikar was left brutally exposed.

Thakur went for 80 in nine overs at Hamilton, 87 in 9.1 at Mount Maunganui; a ‘better’ showing in between at Auckland had still seen him go for 60 from his 10 overs.

Despite the criticism for his wayward bowling, the quicky banks on his ability to help India achieve the goal of winning the World T20 after a gap of 13 years.