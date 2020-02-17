'Important to learn from mistakes and move on': Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was at the receiving end for the most of the New Zealand tour. Making up for an ordinary economy rate of 9.8 despite being the highest wicket-taker (8) in the five-match T20 series.
However, the figures haven’t dented his spirit and on Monday, the 28-year-old right-arm pacer oozed plenty of confidence, asserting that he will learn from his "mistakes".
"I will study my mistakes and consider them as learning experiences. It was only my first trip to New Zealand and as compared to the other players, I have not played as many games for India.
"Currently, I am just into that phase where I am gaining experience and going forward, I will try to produce greater contributions for the team's cause," he said.
In the 50-over leg also, with Bumrah failing to grab a wicket in three matches and absence of Shami in last two, the Mumbaikar was left brutally exposed.
Thakur went for 80 in nine overs at Hamilton, 87 in 9.1 at Mount Maunganui; a ‘better’ showing in between at Auckland had still seen him go for 60 from his 10 overs.
Despite the criticism for his wayward bowling, the quicky banks on his ability to help India achieve the goal of winning the World T20 after a gap of 13 years.
"Certainly I have my eyes on World Cup. The positivity that I bring into the game and the amount of confidence I have, the way I am passionate about the game will help the team to win the World Cup or at least do the job fairly," he said after being named as the brand ambassador of 'Tata Power'.
Thakur, who has 21 wickets from 15 T20Is, said playing in the IPL is important and he will look to take forward the momentum he gains in the cash-rich league, starting in March end.
"Definitely, the IPL is important and the momentum we gain from the IPL will be crucial going forward. There is the Sri Lanka T20s coming up and we are going to Zimbabwe after IPL. Then we are playing Asia Cup going into T20 World Cup.
"So whatever momentum we gain from IPL will be important and will be crucial going ahead. We just need to carry (it) forward in the tournaments after IPL," Thakur signed off.
