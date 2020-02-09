‘Immature aggression’: Twitter slams Bangladeshi bowlers for sledging Indian batsmen

Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final.

If the India squad for the 2018 edition had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have expectedly gone on to play for the senior team, the exploits of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition have made them overnight stars.

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday's final, India has reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing structure the BCCI has developed is working better than any other board in the world.

So far, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have notched up a very impressive partnership and stabilized the Indian innings. While updating the copy, India was batting at 91 with the loss of one wicket in the form of Divyansh Saxena.