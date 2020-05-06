‘I’m not jealous’, Harbhajan Singh rejects perception, says Ravichandran Ashwin is best off-spinner

New Delhi: Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday rejected the perception that he is jealous of Ravichandran Ashwin, saying the Tamil Nadu bowler is a legend in making.

Ashwin, who had replaced Harbhajan in the Indian team, is among the leading off-spinners in the world alongside Australia's Nathan Lyon.

Harbhajan is not yet retired but last played for India in 2016. The 39-year-old has played 103 Tests with his final game coming in 2015. Ashwin, on the other hand, has played 71 Tests since making his debut in 2011.

"A lot of people think I am jealous, this and that. They can think whatever they want to. I just want to say that you are the best off-spinner presently playing the game," said Harbhajan during an Instagram live chat with Ashwin.