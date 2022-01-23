If you don't perform, you don't get your chances, says India head coach Ramesh Powar on dropping Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut for Women's World Cup

India women's team head coach Ramesh Powar on Sunday defended the notable omission of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey from the ODI World Cup squad, saying "if you don't perform, you don't get your chances".

In a virtual media interaction ahead of their departure for the ODI series and subsequent World Cup in New Zealand, Powar spoke candidly about the non-selection of the three senior players -- Jemimiah, Shikha and Punam Raut -- and said their experience will not be missed.

"Every player in the scheme of things knows where they stand, what is their future and present.

"We don't have to communicate differently to them... because see at the end of it five selectors, the captain and coach, they have discussed all the players and we came out with 18 players who can play better in the New Zealand series as well as in World Cup," said Powar.

India picked a 15-member squad and three reserves for the major assignment. Inexperienced fast bowlers Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh, and batter Yastika Bhatia, made the cut after impressing in Australia.

"You cannot pick everyone. There's only 15 and then three standbys. And we were looking at the particular things like fast bowlers like Renuka, Meghna, they were doing well. So if they're doing well, they are going to get their chances in upcoming matches.

"Again, batting unit is consistent with Yastika, Smriti and Mithali so everyone is consistent so we didn't change much. At the end of it seven of us getting together and picking the right team and backing the players, that matters at the end. Every player whoever is not there in the team, they know why they are not there.

"This is not a one-time communication, it's been for a long period of time, at least last six months. I have been very clear about the roles. I told them specifically what is expected of them. This is a competition, profession that you're performing. If you don't perform you don't get your chances," said the former India spinner.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:43 PM IST