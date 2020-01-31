'If Rishabh Pant is a match winner, why not play him?': Virender Sehwag questions India's team management

"Rishabh Pant has been left out how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won't be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don't you play him? Because he is not consistent?" Sehwag questioned during a Cricbuzz talk show.

"During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don't know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players," he said.

"When M.S. Dhoni said in Australia that top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders.

"Talk at the team meeting was that we need to play Rohit Sharma who is new and that's why there will be rotation policy. If the same is happening now, that's wrong," added Sehwag.