'If hitting sixes was art, Yuvraj is Picasso': Twitter says #HappyBirthdayYuvi

India's 2011World Cup champion Yuvraj Singh turns 38 today as his fans and lovers have gladdened his day with delightful birthday wishes on Twitter.

Yuvraj's most famous incident on field — the six mighty sixes against Stuart Broad in 2007 World T20 — occupies a special place in every cricket fan's heart. The southpaw has accumulated 11,788 international runs across three formats. He has accounted 71 half-centuries and 17 hundreds in his International career that lasted for 14 years.

Earlier in June, Yuvraj declared his retirement from International cricket and IPL to play various T20 tournaments across the globe. He featured in the Global T20 Canada for Toronto Nationals and also made his debut in the T10 league representing Maratha Arabians as they clinched their maiden title last month.

Yuvraj has been a big critic of Indian cricket's administration and recently opened up on India's poor fielding in the T20I series against West Indies.

Let us have a look at cricket world giving their best wishes to the prince of Indian cricket.