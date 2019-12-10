'If Dhoni is good enough to play for India, don't mess around with that': Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni's future has been the talking point since India's World Cup exit against New Zealand in the semi-final clash. Since then Dhoni has not donned blue colors for the past five months.

There have been mixed opinions from cricket pundits and fans regarding the 38-year-old player's retirement. Even BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has clarified that there is enough time to decide the former captain's future.

Recently, Dhoni himself made it clear to not ask any questions about his future till January, 2020 in an event in Mumbai. The cricketer made himself unavailable from selection as he went on to train with the Territorial Army -- 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir for 2 weeks.

He also missed the home T20I series against South Africa and Bangladesh, he wasn't included in the limited-overs squad for the ongoing West Indies series.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that MS Dhoni's chances of being selected in the World Cup will be based on how he fares in the 2020 IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided," Shastri had told IANS.

Speaking to India Today in an interview, Shastri backed Dhoni that he wanted a break but will be available in IPL. “That guy is a legend. The last thing he will want is to impose himself on an Indian team, having known him. He is wanting to take a break but he is going to play the IPL,” he said.

Shastri left it to the former-skipper to decide his availibility after IPL. “The amount of sport he has played... if he puts himself in contention... if he feels after the IPL that ‘I am good enough to play for India’, don’t mess around with that,” he said.