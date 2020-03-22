ICC's isolation game suggests David Warner and Kane Williamson will make Tiktok videos

While the deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced the whole world to self-quarantine, cricketers are not missing the opportunity to entertain us with their banter on social media.
The International Cricket Council came up with a game called 'The Isolation Game'. Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and David Warner took part in the game which predicts your quarantine partner and how you will be spending that time with them.
"In quarantine, me and Virat Kohli going toe to toe in the gym," tweeted Gibbs.
Meanwhile, Warner's quarantine schedule is hilarious as the Australian cricketer will be making Tiktok videos with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
Millions on Indians put themselves under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 have been tested positive for COVID-19.
“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes before the 'Janta Curfew' commenced.
Death toll in India has risen to 6 after Bihar reported its first death due to coronavirus Sunday, March 22.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)