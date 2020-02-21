ICC WT20: Why Poonam Yadav's delivery which hit Sutherland's wicket was given 'No Ball'

On Friday, Poonam Yadav was in fine form against Australia in the World T20 match as she grabbed four scalps and derailed Australia’s run chase.

She was denied her fifth however when she managed to bowl Sutherland, but it was given a no-ball.

The ball bounced twice before sneaking through her legs and ruining the furniture.

Despite that, Sutherland got a free hit and was deemed Not Out.

The rule states:

The umpire shall call and signal No ball if a ball which he considers to have been delivered, without having previously touched bat or person of the striker,

either

(i) bounces more than twice or

(ii) rolls along the ground

before it reaches the popping crease.