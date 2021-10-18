ICC World Cup: Spinner could shine given the conditions in UAE, says Afghan's Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reckons the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup could belong to spinners because of the existing conditions in the UAE.

Afghanistan will open its campaign in the T20 World Cup on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. If the pitches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were anything to go by, Rashid can have a field day while bowling in Sharjah. "Conditions here are always good for spinners and it should be a spinners' World Cup. Doesn't matter how wickets are prepared here, it is always helpful for the spinners. Spinners will play a huge role in this World Cup," Rashid told The Cricket Monthly.

"As we have seen in the IPL, spinners have brought back their team in the game. I feel that will be the same in the World Cup as well. The best spinners will bring their team back in the game and win it," he added.

Further talking about spin, Rashid said: "As long as you have a good total, if it is a slow track, skiddy, as a spinner it is very, very helpful because you can show your skills there and you can get the wickets. In this World Cup if you bat well, we [Afghanistan] can beat any side."

In the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan had progressed to the Super 10s' stage, and they also managed to defend a 123-run target against West Indies.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:32 PM IST