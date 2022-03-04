e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup: West Indies upset hosts New Zealand in opening match

FPJ Web Desk
West Indies Chinelle Henry (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Sophie Devine | Photo: AFP

Hayley Matthews inspired West Indies to an upset victory over hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the Women's World Cup in Tauranga.

Matthews struck a superb 119 to propel West Indies to 259-9 after they were asked to bat at the picturesque Bay Oval.

Though New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made a century of her own, New Zealand were rarely on top of the chase.

