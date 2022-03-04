ICC Women's World Cup: West Indies upset hosts New Zealand in opening match

Hayley Matthews inspired West Indies to an upset victory over hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the Women's World Cup in Tauranga.
Matthews struck a superb 119 to propel West Indies to 259-9 after they were asked to bat at the picturesque Bay Oval.
Though New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made a century of her own, New Zealand were rarely on top of the chase.
Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:42 PM IST