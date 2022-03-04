ICC Women's World Cup: West Indies upset hosts New Zealand in opening match

Hayley Matthews inspired West Indies to an upset victory over hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the Women's World Cup in Tauranga.

Matthews struck a superb 119 to propel West Indies to 259-9 after they were asked to bat at the picturesque Bay Oval.

Though New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made a century of her own, New Zealand were rarely on top of the chase.

ALSO READ In 100th Test, Virat Kohli reaches another milestone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:42 PM IST