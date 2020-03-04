ICC Women's T20 World Cup: What are the betting meters for India vs England semi-final clash

Women's cricket might not get the same billing like their men counterparts, but in the ‘satta world’, the demand for betting in the on-going world cup is at a rapid pace. Money has been exchanged during the league phase and with the knock out coming up from Thursday, things are moving fast.

"Yes, we cannot compare the money which is exchanged between the men and the women as there is a big difference, but still the satta world will have its say," said one of the bookie.

Indian women are the hot favourites to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup if the bookies are to be believed.

For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who will meet England in semis, the odds are at 1.73, while their opponents are at 2.1. As per bookie, “every ten rupee will fetch 12.10."

Overall, India are again favourites at odds 2.30. Australia are in the second at 3.5 while South Africa and England are at 4.9 and 8.2 to win the championship respectively.