ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Watch how Shafali Verma eviscerated Bangladesh with her boundaries

Indian pacer, Shikha Pandey said that the youngster was given the license to play fearless cricket. "We haven't asked her (Verma) to change anything. She's been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket. She's amazing. At 16 I hadn't even started training to become a cricketer. I'm very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It's amazing to see them doing what they did for us," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Pandey as saying.

"There's no baggage, that's the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team. We thought we had a great score on the board to defend today because we believe in our bowling department. We knew it would be a tough target for them to reach," she added.

India registered 142/6 in their allotted twenty overs and this is the highest score of this year's tournament so far.

Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 142 for 6 and then returned to restrict Bangladesh to 124 for 8 to notch up their second successive win in the showpiece event.

Chasing 143 to win, Murshida Khatun compiled a 26-ball 30 after her opening partner Shamima Sultana was sent packing in the second over by Shikha Pandey.

Once Khatun was removed by Arundhati Reddy, Nigar Sultana (35) tried to keep them in the hunt but Bangladesh struggled against the quality spin bowling of Poonam Yadav, who claimed three wickets to derail Bangladesh's chase.

Arundhati Reddy (2/33) and Pandey (2/14) took two wickets each, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/25) accounted for one wicket.

Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a crucial 37-ball 34 but rest of the batsmen failed to fire as India's runrate took a hit.

Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy then blasted 20 off 11 balls studded with four boundaries to lift them to a fighting total.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each.