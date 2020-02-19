ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Schedule and squad list of the Women in Blue

One of the strongest contenders of the tournament and a team to place the bets on, India will go into the World Cup with hopes of emerging out as the winners of the prestigious trophy. India will aim to lift the trophy for the first time after going out in the semi-finals, a shocking three times.
In a tournament that has been dominated primarily by Australia, India will strive to become the fourth different winner of the T20 World Cup after England, Australia and West Indies. Australia have won the trophy a whopping four times, with the recent win coming in 2018.
India, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav will be hoping to keep the Aussies from winning the trophy for a fifth time. They will get this chance very soon as the Women in Blue will face the hosts in the very first encounter of the T20 World Cup.
Here's the entire schedule of Indian team at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup:
India vs Australia- February 21, Friday at 1.30 PM, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
India vs Bangladesh- February 24, Monday at 4.30 PM, WACA Ground, Perth
India vs New Zealand- February 27, Thursday at 8.30 AM, Junction Oval, Melbourne
India vs Sri Lanka- February 29, Saturday at 1.30 PM, Junction Oval, Melbourne
The final match will take place on March 8, Sunday at 1.30 PM, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
India squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
The teams are divided into two groups; Group A and Group B.
Group A: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Australia, New Zealand
Group B: South Africa, Pakistan, Thailand, West Indies, England
The Indian squad's average is under 23. Ahead of the tournament opener against Australia on Friday, Mandhana joked that only debutants Thailand can given them competition when it comes to having fun.
"This group really knows how to have fun. It's about making the young players feel comfortable and I've become one with them. We have a lot of dances, a lot of singing and a lot of things that happen," Mandhana was quoted as saying by the ICC.
"I think we're the happiest team at the World Cup - although Thailand might give us some competition," she quipped.
