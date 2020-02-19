ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Schedule and squad list of the Women in Blue

One of the strongest contenders of the tournament and a team to place the bets on, India will go into the World Cup with hopes of emerging out as the winners of the prestigious trophy. India will aim to lift the trophy for the first time after going out in the semi-finals, a shocking three times.

In a tournament that has been dominated primarily by Australia, India will strive to become the fourth different winner of the T20 World Cup after England, Australia and West Indies. Australia have won the trophy a whopping four times, with the recent win coming in 2018.