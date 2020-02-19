ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India is the happiest team, says Smriti Mandhana

"You can think of the vibe if you see the age of our team. With that kind of age group, there has to be fun and if there's no fun there's something wrong with the girls.

"It's been like that for the last one or two years. I won't say it wasn't like that in the years before but since the teenagers have come, there is a different energy," said the 23-year-old Mandhana.

"Young players come into it with fresh thinking, they don't have anything behind them. They know nothing. They're very different people to we were when we came into the side at 17.

"They are very fearless, they don't have a lot of pressure on them."

The teenagers -- Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and new entrant Richa Ghosh -- contribute immensely to the high spirits of the team.