ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India face their old nemesis in semis

The Indian team, who have been undefeated so far in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, will face a daunting task against England when they take on 2009 champions in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

England have been India's biggest nemesis in T20 World Cups. The Women in Blue lost the 2009 group stage match to England by 10 wickets; did not get a chance to play in 2010 due to different pools but India lost that semi-final against Aussies; lost 2012 group stage against England by 9 wickets; 2014 group stage match by 5 wickets; and the last edition of 2018 was even more hurting for Team India as England defeated them by 8 wickets in the semi-final stage.

However, in the recent tri-series before the World Cup, India had managed to defeat England and thus would want to take confidence from that win in Thursday's game.

With a win over favourites Australia by 17 runs, Bangladesh by 18 runs, New Zealand by just 3 runs and wrapping up the group stage with a 7-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, India will enter the semifinals with sky-high confidence.

Batting for India has been outstanding with Shafali Verma's bettering scores and posture in each game. With 161 runs in four matches and a batting average of 40.25, the 16-year-old is on the third position in the list of leading run-getters in the competition followed by England's Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight.