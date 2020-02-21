ICC Women's T20 World Cup AUS vs IND: Smriti Mandhana departs for the Women in Blue

It is India's chance for redemption as they begin their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia at Sydney on Friday. The precious trophy has eluded India every since the tournament began in 2009.
AUS vs IND- IND: 40/0 (4)
It is all Shafali Verma at the moment! She is hitting the ball all around the ground. Mandhana, too, has looked stable for the team. India will hope to set to huge target for the hosts.
FormerAustralia men's captain Michael Clarke has been to the Syndey pitch and has given his opinion on it.
Australia have won the toss and opted to field first
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt
India' middle and lower-order needs to do a lot better than what it has been doing to beat the likes of Australia and England in the knock-out stages, something that has been been acknowledged star opener Smriti Mandhana.
The team needs to ensure that the frequent middle-order collapses are not repeated in the showpiece event.
Squads:
Australia: Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vice-capt), Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning (capt), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
India: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.
