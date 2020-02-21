ICC Women's T20 WC: Team India eye on trophy

They won and lost a game against the more accomplished England and Australia before losing to the mighty hosts, who have won the T20 World Cup a record four times out of the six editions held so far.

When it comes to the tournament, of all India have failed to reach the final in any of the six previous editions, with a semi-final spot two years ago being the third time they managed to reach the knockout stages.

The current side's average age is 22.8 and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expects the youngsters to make a mark against the defending champions, who have clinched the trophy four times.

"If you want to do well as a team, you need to come up together and do well for the side," she said on the eve of the match.

"Through past tournaments, we have learnt that you cannot depend on just one or two players to win the game for you," she added.

The Indian team's reliance on the big-hitting Smriti Mandhana and Kaur to do the job with the bat has been criticised, most recently during the tri-series against Australia and England.