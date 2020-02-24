ICC Women's T20 WC: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning spare Australia's blushes after close encounter with Sri Lanka

Perth: Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning played knocks of 60 and 41, respectively, as Australia defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Monday here at the WACA.

Chasing 123, Australia got off to the worst start possible as the side lost its first three wickets with just ten runs on the board. Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (6) and Ashleigh Gardner (2) all failed to leave a mark.

Meg Lanning and Rachel Haynes then retrieved the innings for the hosts as the duo put on a stand of 95 runs. But with just 18 runs away from the target, Haynes (60) was sent back to the pavilion by Shashikala Siriwardene in the 18th over.