ICC Women's T20 WC: India defeat New Zealand in thrilling encounter, become first team to enter semis

Melbourne: India displayed an all-round performance to defeat New Zealand by four runs on Thursday in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at the Junction Oval and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Chasing 134, Rachel Priest (12) lost her wicket in the second over of the innings and New Zealand was given a major hit at the beginning of their innings. Soon after, Deepti Sharma clean bowled Suzie Bates (6), reducing the Kiwi side to 30/2 in the sixth over.

Bowling star in the previous two matches, Poonam Yadav got in the act once again as she dismissed Sophie Devine (14) and this put India in firm control of the match. This was the first time in seven T20I innings that Devine was dismissed for less than 50.