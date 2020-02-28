ICC Women's T20 WC IND vs SL: Where, when and how to watch live telecast

Even though they've entered the semis, India will not go into the match against Sri Lanka with a trivial attitude. The same was informed by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Speaking to ICC, she said, "I know we have qualified, but the next game is still crucial for us. We will be taking Sri Lanka very seriously. They have been doing well. I know they have not won a game but they were almost there on both occasions. We will be taking it very seriously before we start thinking about the semi-finals."

For India, the duo of Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav have been phenomenal in the tournament. While Shafali has proved her worth with some scintillating performance with the bat, Poonam's wrong'uns have made the batswomen tremble under their helmets.