ICC Women's T20 WC IND vs SL: Where, when and how to watch live telecast

Having booked a slot in the semi-finals of the tournament, India will look to make it four out of four in the group stage when they face Sri Lanka at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday. On Thursday, India Eves became the first team to reach the semis after a thrilling three-run win over New Zealand.
When is India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match taking place?
The match will be played on 29 February, Saturday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 09.30 AM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
Even though they've entered the semis, India will not go into the match against Sri Lanka with a trivial attitude. The same was informed by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Speaking to ICC, she said, "I know we have qualified, but the next game is still crucial for us. We will be taking Sri Lanka very seriously. They have been doing well. I know they have not won a game but they were almost there on both occasions. We will be taking it very seriously before we start thinking about the semi-finals."
For India, the duo of Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav have been phenomenal in the tournament. While Shafali has proved her worth with some scintillating performance with the bat, Poonam's wrong'uns have made the batswomen tremble under their helmets.
Despite the three wins so far, India faces a few problems of their own. The biggest concern for them is their brittle middle-order, which has time and again proved to crumble under pressure. As soon as Shafali's wicket falls, the rest of them fall too. Only Jemimah Rodrigues has proven impervious to this feature of the team so far.
The bowling unit has bailed India out of trouble on all three instances. Paired with Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey has been vital in conceding few runs as well as taking regular wickets.
Proven run-scorers like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have failed to prove their mettle so far. The match against Sri Lanka is their chance to free their hands and show the world what they have been missing so far in the tournament.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka has lost both the matches they have played so far against Australia and New Zealand and are almost out of the contention of making it to the last four-stage.
Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Rosemary Mair, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.
