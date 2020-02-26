ICC Women's T20 WC IND vs NZ: Where, when and how to watch live telecast

The India eves are on a roll in the T20 World Cup. After a hard-fought victory against hosts Australia in the first match, India cruised to an easy victory against Bangladesh in their second encounter. The highly confident Indian women will look to make it a hat-trick of victories when they face New Zealand on February 27, Thursday at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.
When is India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match taking place?
The match will be played on 27 February, Thursday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 09.30 AM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
In the two matches so far, the Indian team has been impressive both in batting and bowling.
The 16-year-old sensation Shafali Verma has been the standout batter with a whirlwind 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh, following her 29 against Australia.
One-down Jemmiah Rodrigues has also been among the runs with 26 and 34 in the two matches so far.
Only captain Harmanpreet, among the top order batters, has not scored big and she is due a big innings.
India is also likely to be bolstered by the return of star opener Smriti Mandhana who missed the match against Bangladesh due to fever.
The bowling department has been led admirably by seasoned leg-spinner Poonam Yadav -- seven wickets in the first two matches -- with pacer Shikha Pandey ably supporting her with five scalps so far.
New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides.
Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series.
New Zealand have some top class players in their ranks in the form of captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine and top-order batswoman Suzie Bates while pacer Lea Tahuhu and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will lead the bowling department.
They will go into this match on a high after an easy seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Devine had led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win.
Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Rosemary Mair, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.
(With Agency Inputs)
