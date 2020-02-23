ICC Women's T20 WC IND vs BAN: Where, when and how to watch live telecast

The India-Bangladesh rivalry has seemingly grown over the years in every format of the game. The clash on Monday wouldn't prove to much different than the rest as high octane drama and action is to be expected. India's confidence will be on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia. They will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh.
When is India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match taking place?
The match will be played on 24 February, Monday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at WACA Ground, Perth.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 04.30 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record and a win on Monday will take them closer to the knock-out rounds from the five-team group.
India will, however, need to improve their batting performance as they scored a below par 132 against Australia.
Since the tri-series preceding this World Cup, the Indian batting has been inconsistent and has not posted big totals barring a few matches.
They could have lost the match against Australia also, but for Poonam's (4/19) exploits.
Captain Harmanpreet and opener Smriti Mandhana, who both have done well in the tri-series before this World Cup, contributed little with the bat in the previous match and both will need to fire for India to put up a big total or chase down a target.
Another key middle-order batswoman Deepti Sharma came good against Australia with an unbeaten 49 off 46 balls and she would look to continue her good form.
For Bangladesh, the key players will be all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batswoman Fargana Hoque.
The 26-year-old seasoned Hoque has a T20 International hundred to her name. She had played a major role in Bangladesh's group stage win over India in 2018 T20 Asia Cup.
Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year.
Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun, their most experience player, can also chip in with both bat and ball.
Squad:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (capt.), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.
(With Agency Inputs)
