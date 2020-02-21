ICC Women's T20 WC AUS vs IND: Twitter hails spin queen Poonam Yadav

It is India's chance for redemption as they begin their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia and spinner Poonam Yadav is already picking scalps with her googlies.
Taking four wickets in the ongoing match, the leggie has had a massive impact on the match. She has very well taken India towards the brink of victory which is a world-class performance in the very first match of the World Cup.
Yadav came close to achieving a hattrick but the keeper dropped the third wicket and with that the chance for her hat-trick.
"Watching Poonam Yadav spinning a web with her googlies reminds me of Sivamakrishnan bamboozling the Aussies in 1985. Men or women, spin is king," tweeted Rajdeep Sardesai.
Yadav's four-over spell ended with 19 runs and four wickets. After a good start, India was in deep trouble after losing three wickets on the trot. Credit goes to the duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma for bailing India out of trouble. Sharma stood her ground after Jemima's wicket and ensured India reach a respectable score.
After Yadav turned the tables on the Aussies, her brilliant spell led India to a huge victory against Australia in the first match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
