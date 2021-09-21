ICC Women's ODI Ranking: India's Mithali Raj ranked No.1 followed by SA opener Lizelle Lee

Dubai: New Zealand's former captain Amy Satterthwaite has returned to the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings even as South Africa opener Lizelle Lee has slipped behind India captain Mithali Raj to second place in the latest update.

Satterthwaite, who has been top-ranked in the past, returned to number five position after five months, following an unbeaten 79 in the first ODI against England in Bristol. Lee, who was joint-first along with Mithali last week, is now one rating point behind her. Performances in the first ODI between Australia and India in Mackay do not count towards the latest update since the women's weekly rankings only include matches played till the Monday of each week.

Brooke Halliday (up four places to 43rd) among batters, and the group of Leigh Kasperek (up two places to 14th), Lea Tahuhu (up to four places to 24th), Hannah Rowe (up to eight places to 38th) and Jess Kerr (up to four places to 41st) have moved up in the bowlers' list despite New Zealand conceding a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Several players have moved up the rankings after some solid performances for England, who defend their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title in New Zealand six months from now.

Captain Heather Knight's Player of the Match effort of 89 in the first match has lifted her five places to ninth position. Danielle Wyatt (33rd) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (37th) have also gained five slots each while Katherine Brunt has moved up three places to the 38th position.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (sixth) and Katherine Brunt (seventh) are up one place each while Kate Cross (up to two places to 15th) and Natalie Sciver (up to three places to 18th) have also advanced after Tuesday's update that includes performances in the last two matches of the West Indies-South Africa series won 4-1 by South Africa.

Masabata Klaas, who grabbed two for 25 in the fourth match in Antigua, has advanced three places to reach 40th position, Nadine de Klerk has gained nine slots to reach 52nd position and Chloe Tryon has moved up from 65th to 57th.

For the West Indies, 24-year-old Jamaican Rashad Williams has rocketed up 53 places to 53rd position after scores of 42 in the fourth match and 78 not out in the fifth, which the West Indies won in the one-over eliminator after a tie.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:28 PM IST