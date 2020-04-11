ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary stranded at ancestral village, passes time by climbing trees in search for mobile network

ICC's international panel umpire Anil Chaudhary is having problems in communication as the Indian born is stranded at his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh amid the lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 90,000 lives worldwide.

Chaudhary was supposed to officiate the India-South Africa 3-match ODI series. However, he took a detour with his two sons, and decided to visit his village Dangrol in UP's Shamli district as the series was called off due to the virus.

The 55-year-old umpire said he now has to climb trees in search of mobile network.

"I’m here with my two sons since March 16. I was visiting the village after quite some time so I planned to stay for a week but then the lockdown was announced and now I’m following the directives, while my mother and wife are in Delhi," Chaudhary told PTI-Bhasha.

"The biggest problem is the network here. I can’t talk to anyone or use the internet. To be able to do that I have to go outside the village, climb up a tree or go to the rooftop. Then also the network is not available all the time," he said.

The unavailability of mobile network is also affecting Chaudhary's sons as they are missing out on online classes which is now the last resort for all the institutions amid the lockdown.

"One of my son studies in the Hindu College, his classes are going on but he is unable to attend them," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the ICC umpire has also taken the opportunity to spread awareness about social-distancing among his fellow villagers.

"I have asked people here not to gather around, avoid playing cards together, continuously wash their hands with soap," he said.

"I have also distributed some masks to them and all of them are maintaining social distancing."