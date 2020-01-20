ICC U19 WORLD CUP: After comprehensive victory over Lanka, India take on Japan

Bloemfontein (South Africa): Their title defence off to a resounding start, four-time champions India would look to inch closer towards a quarterfinal spot when they take on debutants Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

India cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening group league encounter here on Sunday, riding on an impressive batting performance which was topped by a disciplined bowling effort. Japan, on the other hand, were lucky to have garnered a point after their first match against New Zealand was washed out in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India are atop Group A and a victory on Tuesday will virtually guarantee them a place in the last-eight round.

India will play New Zealand in their last group match on January 24.

The Indians played like favourites on Sunday, excelling in all departments of the game to outclass their South Asian neighbours.

Batting first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from their premier batsmen -- opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls).

There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and 2/34 in 6 overs), which took the total close to 300-run mark.

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling their dismissing them for 207 in 45.2 overs.