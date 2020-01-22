ICC U19 World Cup: Rohit Sharma extends his best wishes to Indian cricket team

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma extended his wishes and support to the U19 Indian cricket team. The champions are currently in South Africa for the ICC U19 World Cup.
"Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back," tweeted Rohit.
In their second match, defending champions India outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets.
Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.
India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.
India play their final league game against New Zealand on Friday, January 24.
