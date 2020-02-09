ICC U19 World Cup: Road to finals for both teams

Both India and Bangladesh have reached the finals convincingly, without losing a match. In the group stage, India recorded big wins against New Zealand and Japan, bowling them out for 147 and 41 respectively. The game against Sri Lanka was the only one where our middle order got a chance to bat at the group stage, when India batted first and scored 297-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

The game against Australia in the quarter-finals was going to be tough, testing our batting strength. Yashasvi Jaiswal held it all together in the early stages, with a classy 62 and later, when India was in trouble, reeling at 144-6 in 38 overs, Atharva Ankolekar came to the rescue, with a quick-fire but responsible, unbeaten 55, as India managed 233-9 in 50 overs.

There was a lot of drama when Australia batted, as there was a runout on the very first ball of the innings and by the end of the first over, Australia was 4-3, although their captain, Mackenzie Harvey was a trifle unlucky to be adjudged leg before wicket. No DRS and no reviews in this tournament. Australia never really recovered from the bad start, as Kartik Tyagi, the chief wrecker, returned with figures of 8-0-24-4.

In the semifinals against Pakistan, India bowled the opponents out for 172 before our openers finished off things in style. The key moment of the match was the spectacular catch taken at deep square leg by Divyaansh Saxena to get rid of Mohammad Harris. Pakistan was 146-4 in 34.3 overs.

Bangladesh recorded easy wins against Zimbabwe and Scotland in its group matches. There was a no-result in their match against Pakistan due to rains. They had convincing wins over hosts South Africa and New Zealand in their quarter-finals and semifinals respectively.