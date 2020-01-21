ICC U19 World Cup: India outclass Japan in 10-wicket victory

Defending champions India outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.
Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.
India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.
ICC took to Twitter praising India's Yashasvi Jaiswal for his quickfire innings. Jaiswal was also hailed as Oppo's 'shotmaker' for his performance. "For his quickfire 29* off 18, today's @oppo Shotmaker is Yashasvi Jaiswal!" ICC tweeted.
Meanwhile, Japan managed to score 41 runs after India gave away 19 extras (12 wides, 7 leg byes). None of the Japanese batsmen managed to get double-digit figures whereas five of them were bowled out on duck. Shu Noguchi and Kento Dobell scored 7 each to become the joint highest run-scorer among the team.
Speaking about the match, India captain Priyam Garg said, "I'm very happy with the performance. Our bowlers were good. Spinners were bowling really well but our seamers could have bowled better at the start."
Japan captain Marcus Thurgate also shared his views on the match. "I knew it was going to be a tough game. The first thing we can do is go back home and try and face tougher oppositions, learn from our mistakes and hopefully, we'll get better with time," said Thurgate.
However, Japan's 41 runs has gone down in the history books as the joint second-lowest score. Canada and Bangladesh are the other teams to share the same score in 2002 and 2008 U19 World cup respectively.
Scotland's 22-all out against Australia in 2004 still remains to be the lowest score.
Japan's 41-all out is now also the joint third-lowest team total in U19 international cricket history.
India play their final league game against New Zealand on Friday.
