ICC U19 World Cup: India outclass Japan in 10-wicket victory

Defending champions India outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.

India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.

ICC took to Twitter praising India's Yashasvi Jaiswal for his quickfire innings. Jaiswal was also hailed as Oppo's 'shotmaker' for his performance. "For his quickfire 29* off 18, today's @oppo Shotmaker is Yashasvi Jaiswal!" ICC tweeted.