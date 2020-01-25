ICC U19 World Cup: Australia challenge for India colts in quarters

New Zealand lost their way in the middle overs. As a result, they were reduced to 116/5, needing 76 runs from 47 balls. The Kiwis kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, India registered victory by 41 runs.

Earlier, India reached a score of 115/0 in their 23 overs, but owing to the DLS method, Kiwis were given a 192-run target.

After being put in to bat, India got off to a solid start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena put on 103 runs in 21 overs.

However, the rain halted the match with Jaiswal and Saxena being unbeaten on 53 and 44 respectively.

The match finally resumed after almost two hours, and it was curtailed to 23-overs per side.

India added 12 more runs to their total and the side finished at 115/0 from 23 overs. According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, New Zealand got a 192-run target. India had earlier defeated Sri Lanka and Japan in the group stages. In their match against Japan, Indian colts displayed a clinical bowling performance to bundle out the opponents for just 41.