ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final, India U19 vs England U19 Final Match: Preview, when and where to watch live on TV and online

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history. And come Saturday, they look on course for a record-extending fifth title given the depth of talent and form but standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash.

Yash Dull and Co. will aim to add to India's rich legacy when they take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

India have had a rather smooth run into the final despite a massive off-the-field setback when skipper Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed missed two of the three league games due to COVID-19.

Dhull, who had the worst symptoms among the infected players, has lived up to his highly-rated talent in the three innings he has played so far including the sublime hundred in the semifinal.

Rasheed has also shown his brilliance with the bat and is certainly the one to watch out for in the future.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh were extra cautious in their approach in the semifinal against Australia and the duo will need to change their approach for the summit clash.

What makes India's bunch of teenagers look the part is their unexpected maturity. The way Dhull and Rasheed batted after a poor start against Australia was a lesson in pacing the innings.

Only a few out of the current lot are likely to graduate to the highest level in the years to follow but in the short term, a special performance on Saturday afternoon can land them a life changing IPL deal at the upcoming mega auction.

While the batters have put up individual performances, the bowling department has fired in unison.

The extra pace of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and swing of left-armer Ravi Kumar has rattled the top order batters while the Vicky Ostwal-led spin attack has stifled the opposition in the middle overs. He is India's leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps at 10.75.

Squads:

India: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.

South Africa: Tom Prest (captain), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell , James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin Cliff.

When and where to watch live on TV and online

The match will start at 06:30 PM IST (Toss time: 06:00 PM IST). It will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Hotstar app.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:17 PM IST