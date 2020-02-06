ICC U19 WC: Bangladesh set date with India in finals after crushing Kiwis in semis

A hundred from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and a clinical performance from the bowlers led by Shoriful Islam's three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh beat New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup on Thursday in Potchefstroom. This is the first time that Bangladesh have reached the final of any ICC tournament.

Bangladesh restricted New Zealand to 211/8 before chasing down the target with 35 balls to spare. The Kiwis got off to a good start to their defence with Bangladesh losing their first wicket in the sixth over for 25 runs.

Tanzid Hasan was the man who fell trying to put a short ball over third man off Kristian Clarke. He only ended up putting the ball straight down the throat of third man.