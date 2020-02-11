ICC Test rankings: Pakistan’s Babar Azam ranks among top-5 batsmen for the first time

Pakistan’s mercurial batsman Babar Azam has managed to add one more feather to his cap. After some fabulous performances for his team in red-ball cricket, he has finally managed to break into the top-five in the latest ICC Test rankings – batting.
In Pakistan’s latest test match against Bangladesh, Azam top-scored for his team with an incredible 143 runs. He slammed a note-worthy century and was among the two centurions of the Rawalpindi Test that Pakistan comfortably won by an innings and 44 runs on Monday.
This was Azam’s fourth hundred in five matches. He scored one century against Australia last year and two against Sri Lanka. He could have made it five out five, but he missed out on another century by just three runs at Adelaide.
This tremendous run of form has resulted in his latest Tests batsmen rankings. He has been one of the most important players in Pakistan’s Test squad, and is regarded as one of the best players in the world and often compared to the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson.
Earlier this year, Babar Azam said, “This year (2019), I worked on improving the mistakes I made in the format and was able to overcome some of them which helped me make some runs. The more you play the longer format, the more you understand the nuances of the game and find your way."
He added, "My innings in South Africa against Dale Steyn gave me great pleasure and confidence that I can get into the Test match zone. I also learned how to convert the 60s and 70s into 100s, and then my century in Australia gave me confidence that I can make big runs in the format.”
He has also been heralded for being vital to Pakistan’s T20I and ODI teams. He has taken Pakistan to a new height in T20Is, with the team currently occupying the top spot in T20I rankings.
