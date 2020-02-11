ICC Test rankings: Pakistan’s Babar Azam ranks among top-5 batsmen for the first time

This tremendous run of form has resulted in his latest Tests batsmen rankings. He has been one of the most important players in Pakistan’s Test squad, and is regarded as one of the best players in the world and often compared to the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam said, “This year (2019), I worked on improving the mistakes I made in the format and was able to overcome some of them which helped me make some runs. The more you play the longer format, the more you understand the nuances of the game and find your way."

He added, "My innings in South Africa against Dale Steyn gave me great pleasure and confidence that I can get into the Test match zone. I also learned how to convert the 60s and 70s into 100s, and then my century in Australia gave me confidence that I can make big runs in the format.”

He has also been heralded for being vital to Pakistan’s T20I and ODI teams. He has taken Pakistan to a new height in T20Is, with the team currently occupying the top spot in T20I rankings.