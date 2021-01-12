ICC Test rankings: Kane Williamson sets new high for Kiwi player, Steve Smith leapfrogs Virat Kohli to attain 2nd position

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has reached the best ever-rating points by a Kiwi player after his brilliant 238-run knock in the second Test against Pakistan.

Williamson has also consolidated his position at the top of the list of batsmen in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Australia batsman Steve Smith, who roared back to form in the Pink Test against Australia, has leapfrogged Indian skipper Virat Kohli to the second position after scores of 131 and 81.

Cheteshwar Pujara's knocks of 50 and 77 have taken him to eighth from 10th position and Rishabh Pant's scores of 36 and 97 have helped him gain 19 places to reach 26th position. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin too have gained after their fighting knocks, as has Shubman Gill.