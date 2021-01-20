ICC Test rankings: After enthralling innings in Brisbane, Rishabh Pant becomes top wicket-keeper in batting list

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
India achieved the target in 97 overs while chasing 328, with Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.
The Indian wicket-keeper batsman has made considerable gains in the latest ICC men's Test player rankings after his match-winning performance in Brisbane.
Pant's enthralling innings sees him attain a career-best 13th position to become the top-ranked wicketkeeper in the batting rankings. South Africa's Quinton de Kock is the next wicketkeeper in the list in 15th position.
Shubman Gill continued his upward trajectory, moving from 68th to 47th after a crucial 91 in the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara progressed one place to seventh position after his dogged effort and Mohammad Siraj jumped 32 places to 45th position after taking six wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne's first-innings century took him past Virat Kohli to third position with a career-best 878 rating points, captain Tim Paine moved up three spots to 42nd after scores of 50 and 27 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood leapfrogged New Zealander Tim Southee to the fourth spot after grabbing six wickets in the match, including a haul of five for 57 in the first innings.
Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur too had something to cheer about after useful efforts with both bat and ball. Sundar entered the rankings in 82nd (batting) and 97th (bowling) positions, while Thakur re-entered the batting list in 113th position and the bowling list in 65th position.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)