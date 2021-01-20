ICC Test rankings: After enthralling innings in Brisbane, Rishabh Pant becomes top wicket-keeper in batting list

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India achieved the target in 97 overs while chasing 328, with Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman has made considerable gains in the latest ICC men's Test player rankings after his match-winning performance in Brisbane.

Pant's enthralling innings sees him attain a career-best 13th position to become the top-ranked wicketkeeper in the batting rankings. South Africa's Quinton de Kock is the next wicketkeeper in the list in 15th position.