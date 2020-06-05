ICC takes a stand against racism, says 'without diversity, cricket is nothing'

In the wake of the worldwide protests after George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in the United States, the International Cricket Council has shared a video conveying they stand against racism.
Taking to Twitter, the ICC shared a clip of the moment when England won the 2019 World Cup, and wrote: "Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture."
The England cricket team is known for its diversity with players of all origins.
The captain Eoin Morgan himself is Irish and had said that the team had Allah with them, as he was told by spinner Adil Rashid.
"We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green," said Morgan in a press conference after the final.
Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, important figures in West Indies cricket, spoke against racism in the gentleman's game.
"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!" Gayle said.
Meanwhile, Sammy called on the ICC to speak on Floyd's death.
"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated. If you see me as a teammate then you see George Floyd, Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," Sammy wrote on his Twitter handle.
"ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to people like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear you."
For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by the police after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for nearly nine minutes, even as he cried that 'he couldn't breathe' and pleaded for help, after which he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on May 31, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
However, the latest reports confirm that Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder. That means he could serve up to a sentence of up to 40 years.
The three other officers involved in the crime, who were just sacked at first, will now face charges of aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd.
