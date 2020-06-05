ICC takes a stand against racism, says 'without diversity, cricket is nothing'

The England cricket team is known for its diversity with players of all origins.

The captain Eoin Morgan himself is Irish and had said that the team had Allah with them, as he was told by spinner Adil Rashid.

"We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green," said Morgan in a press conference after the final.

Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, important figures in West Indies cricket, spoke against racism in the gentleman's game.

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!" Gayle said.

Meanwhile, Sammy called on the ICC to speak on Floyd's death.

"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated. If you see me as a teammate then you see George Floyd, Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," Sammy wrote on his Twitter handle.