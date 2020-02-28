ICC T20I rankings: Rahul continues to remain no. 2 batsman in shortest format

K.L. Rahul retained his second spot in the ICC T20I rankings which also saw Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar shoot up six places to No.4.

In-form Rahul moved to second spot in the rankings earlier this month riding his splendid performances in the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand. India won the T20I series 5-0 but lost the subsequent ODIs 0-3.

Rahul has 823 points and is behind Pakistan's Babar Azam who is at the top of the chart with 879 points. India captain Virat Kohli too retained his position in the rankings at 10th position with 673 points.

Meanwhile, Agar, who was in splendid form against South Africa picking up five wickets in the first games including a hat-trick, made heavy inroads while David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Star also made substantial gains following the latest update.