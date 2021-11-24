e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:17 PM IST

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul rises one spot to occupy fifth spot

Suryakumar jumps 24 places to occupy 59th position
FPJ Web Desk
India batter KL Rahul during the Men's T20 World Cup. | Photo: AFP

India opener KL Rahul gained a slot to occupy the fifth spot while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav galloped 24 places to the 59th position in the ICC men's T20I player rankings released on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, too, gained a slot to occupy the fourth position.

Rizwan’s upward movement is courtesy his 90 runs in the three-match series against Bangladesh that his side won 3-0, while opener Rahul is only six rating points behind after scoring 80 in two matches against New Zealand, a series also won 3-0 by India.

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill has gained three slots to reach 10th position scoring 152 runs against India while Rohit Sharma is 13th, gaining two places after topping the series with 159 runs.

The rankings for bowlers see Mitchell Santner gain 10 slots to reach 13th position with four wickets in the series against India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar up five to 19th with three scalps. Deepak Chahar has moved up 19 slots to reach 40th position.

