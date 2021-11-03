ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update

Team India has had a forgetabble world cup thus far. After losing the first game against Pakistan by 10 wickets, the men in blue were expected to register a thumping win against the Kiwis.

However, the Kiwis maintained their incredible record against India in T20 World Cups and defeated King Kohli's brigade without much hassle. Now, it seems like India will most probably return home after the Super 12 games end.

Nevertheless, India still has three more games to go and the side will look to give their all to emerge victoriously in all of them. On November 3, India will take on Afghanistan.

The Aghanis have played incredibly well in the world cup. Mujeeb, Nabi, Naveen and Rashid have been superb and they will pose a huge threat to team India as well.

On the other hand, India would be looking to salvage pride by defeating Afghanistan by a huge margin. India's batting order needs to perform better. However, it would be fair to say that they might find it tough to score runs on the slow and low pitches against the Afghan spinners.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Afghanistan – ICC T20 World Cup 2021-

India vs Afghanistan: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shahzad,

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Najibullah Zadran,

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi,

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman

Teams

India Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Probable Playing 11

India: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:46 AM IST