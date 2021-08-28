ICC T20 World Cup 2021 complete schedule out: India to take on Pak on Oct 24, New Zealand on Oct 30

The ICC T20 World Cup is not very far away and fans can't keep calm. The complete schedule of the marquee tournament is out along with the venues where the matches will be held.

Earlier, the World Cup was set to be played in India, however, due to the devastation caused by Covid-19 pandemic, first the IPL was halted midway and then, the World Cup was shifted to UAE.

Before the super 12 matches kick-off, teams will battle it out in the qualifier stage. Here's the schedule of the qualifiers-

Once the qualifiers are over, the Super 12 matches will begin. The teams in Super 12 will be divided into two groups of 6. Here's the schedule of Group 1 matches.

Team India has been included in Group 2 along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, and will take on the Kiwis on October 30.

The top 2 teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will make their way into the semi-finals of the tournament which will be played on November 10 and 11. The final of the World Cup will be played on November 14, 2021.

