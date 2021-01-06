ICC rankings: New Zealand surpasses Australia to become No.1 Test team for first time in history

New Zealand has surpassed Australia to become the No.1 Test team in ICC rankings for the first time in history. The Kiwis beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the 2nd Test to gain the maximum number of points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

The Black Caps gained the maximum of 120 points from the series against Pakistan after their win in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, taking their points tally to 420 out of a possible 600 after having also beaten West Indies and India by the same margin in their two previous series.

The seventh country ever to hold the number one position in the Test rankings, the Black Caps spent much of the last couple of years in second place on the table with an impeccable home record recently.

With impeccable results against West Indies and Pakistan, both of whom were defeated in successive Tests by an innings each, New Zealand have proven they are now the most in-form Test team in world cricket.

The Kane Williamson led-side stand third in the points table with 0.700 percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. Pakistan are on 0.307 percentage points.