ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots; Jadeja back in top 10

Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have gained two and three ratings points, respectively, after starring in a 2-1 win in the three-match home series against Australia. Pacer Jasprit Burmah, too, retained his spot at the top of the ODI bowlers ranking.

This win helped India retain their second position in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, after world champions England.

Kohli is No. 1 with 886 points after his Player of the Series effort of 183 runs while Sharma’s 171 runs, which included a match-winning 119 in the final ODI in Bengaluru, have taken him to 868 points. In the series, Virat Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 5,000 ODI runs. He defeated the likes of MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting to achieve this record.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third position with 829 points.

Shikhar Dhawan has gained seven slots to reach the 15th position with 170 runs in the first two innings. However, he missed a chance to bat in Bengaluru after injuring his shoulder while fielding.

Lokesh Rahul, who opened in his place in the final ODI, has gained 21 slots to reach 50th position with an aggregate of 146 runs.