ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots; Jadeja back in top 10

Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have gained two and three ratings points, respectively, after starring in a 2-1 win in the three-match home series against Australia. Pacer Jasprit Burmah, too, retained his spot at the top of the ODI bowlers ranking.
This win helped India retain their second position in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, after world champions England.
Kohli is No. 1 with 886 points after his Player of the Series effort of 183 runs while Sharma’s 171 runs, which included a match-winning 119 in the final ODI in Bengaluru, have taken him to 868 points. In the series, Virat Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 5,000 ODI runs. He defeated the likes of MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting to achieve this record.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third position with 829 points.
Shikhar Dhawan has gained seven slots to reach the 15th position with 170 runs in the first two innings. However, he missed a chance to bat in Bengaluru after injuring his shoulder while fielding.
Lokesh Rahul, who opened in his place in the final ODI, has gained 21 slots to reach 50th position with an aggregate of 146 runs.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has moved up two slots to 27th among bowlers after taking four wickets during the series. He also scored 45 runs in two innings and has gained four places in the all-rounders’ list to be ranked 10th.
As far as Australia is concerned, Steve Smith, who topped the series with an aggregate of 229 runs including a knock of 131 in the final ODI, has been rewarded with a four-place jump to 23rd position.
David Warner, a formerly top-ranked batsman in the format, has moved up one place to sixth while captain Aaron Finch has moved up one place into 10th. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey is in 31st position after gaining two slots.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s five wickets in the series saw him advance 20 places to reach the 37th position while Kane Richardson has moved from 77th to 65th.
