ICC ODI rankings: Kohli and Rohit occupy top two spots, Bumrah third in bowlers' list

India skipper Virat Kohli cemented his place at the top of the ICC ODI rankings after scoring two half-centuries in the recently concluded three-match series against Australia. Limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma sits at the second spot despite missing the recent ODIs against Australia. In the ranking for bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah sits on the third spot.

Players from India and Australia have made significant gains in the latest rankings issued on Thursday.

During the first ODI of India's tour of Australia in Sydney, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out on becoming the third batsman to score a century in the match following the likes of Australia captain Aaron Finch and batsman Steven Smith. Playing his first ODI since the 2019 World Cup, Pandya struck 90 in the first game and 92 not out in the third to make his first appearance in the top-50 for batsmen by occupying the 49th place with a career-best 553 points.

From the Australian camp, captain Finch's innings of 114 in the first ODI, followed by 60 and 75 helped him up to a career-best tally of 791 points and fifth place. Steve Smith's pair of 62-ball centuries in the first two matches enabled him to move back into the top-20 for the first time since 2018. He is currently at number fifteen with 707 points.

Glenn Maxwell's 167 runs in the series came at a strike rate of 194.18 and featured two half-centuries, to push him back up to 20th in the rankings. This is the first time he has been in the top-20 since February 2017.

In a series dominated by batsmen, Adam Zampa made a big impact with the ball, enabling him an entry in the top-20 ODI bowlers for the very first time. Zampa's seven wickets at 23 took him to the fourteenth position with a career-best 623 points. Josh Hazlewood took six wickets and moved up a place to the sixth rank.