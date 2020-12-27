ICC names MS Dhoni captain of Men's T20I, ODI teams of the decade

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the Men’s T20 and ODI teams of the decade, with former India captain MS picked to lead the sides that includes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
In T20 Team of the Decade, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are the other Indians in the team. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and T20 legend Chris Gayle also included in the team that also features Afghan spinner Rashid Khan Sri Lanka bowling great Lasith Malinga.
T20 Team: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
The Men's ODI Team of the Decade features three Indians including Kohli and Sharma, again the most from any country.
ODI Team: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchel Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir Lasith Malinga
This comes ahead of the ICC Awards of the Decade show which will be broadcast live on Monday.
The ICC will announce winners in several categories, including ICC Cricketer of the Decade (Male & Female), Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade among others.
Teams of the Decade (TOTD) are compiled by the Voting Academy of journalists and broadcasters for the five formats, including ICC Men’s Test TOTD, ICC Men’s ODI TOTD, ICC Women’s ODI TOTD, ICC Men’s T20I TOTD and ICC Women’s T20I TOTD.
