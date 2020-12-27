ICC names MS Dhoni captain of Men's T20I, ODI teams of the decade

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the Men’s T20 and ODI teams of the decade, with former India captain MS picked to lead the sides that includes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

In T20 Team of the Decade, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are the other Indians in the team. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and T20 legend Chris Gayle also included in the team that also features Afghan spinner Rashid Khan Sri Lanka bowling great Lasith Malinga.

T20 Team: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga